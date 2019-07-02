Waco City Council approves $5.4 million incentive for entertainment center

WACO, Texas – A new entertainment complex is on its way to Waco.

Waco city officials approved a $5.4 million agreement with developers looking to bring an entertainment complex to the area.

Now take a look at the renderings in this complex so far. It’s expected to be built between New Road and Loop 340.

It’s a 90,000-square foot family entertainment center with eight movie screens and 30 bowling lanes – comparable to venues like Dave and Buster’s.

The venue values between $25-30 million in tax incentive purposes. It’s expected to be 300+ acres and include a hotel and conference center, as well as retail spaces.

The city granted developers of the complex an agreement not to exceed $5.3 million with a ten-year term.

The agreement is comprised of a 66 percent rebate of municipal sales tax generated by the entertainment complex.

FOX44 spoke with Molett Harrison with the city, and she says the complex could be a good thing for Waco.

“To round out the entertainment options for our community, both for families and young professionals, really give people more options and things to do. And we are a growing tourist community, so other things for people to do while they’re in town is always a good thing,” Harrison says.