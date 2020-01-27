Waco Fans React To Kobe Bryant’s Death

WACO, Texas. Fans around the globe including here in Waco are mourning the loss of NBA legend, Kobe Bryant.

“Right now, I’m just speechless. You don’t know what to say because Kobe just put a big impact on us,” says Fan, Darius Littlejohn.

At the Bledsoe Miller Community Center in Waco, fans say they tried to emulate Kobe Bryant growing up.

“Watching him, you tried to do it but you mainly focus on footwork. Watching his footwork and being able to emulate and do his moves, it was great,” says Littlejohn.

On Sunday, the 41-year-old died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Officials say Bryant, along with 9 others including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna passed away in the crash.

“Its hard to believe that he was so young still, taken away from us too soon,” says Fan, James Miller.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.