Boiling water may have started a house fire

WACO, Texas – The Waco Fire Department is investigating a house fire off of E Walnut Street. FOX44 News was the first to report the fire Monday night.

According to the fire report, witnesses told firefighters thought the owner was inside the burning, 1700 sq. ft. home. He later showed up and told them the building was empty.

The owner told firefighters he had left a kettle of water boiling on a hot plate while he went to a nearby restaurant to get sugar packets for his tea.

Firefighters knocked down the fire in less than ten minutes. A damage estimate has not been released yet. There are no injuries reported.

Oncor had to come out and cut some downed power lines.