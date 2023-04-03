Waco, TX (FOX 44) — Monday marks 150 years of the Waco Fire Department providing dedicated services to the Waco community and surrounding area.

To commemorate, the department hosted a family-friendly celebration at fire station 1 on Peach Street.

Monday’s event highlights generations of firefighters in the Waco community making a difference everyday by putting their lives on the line to save others.

Today’s celebration marks a chapter to honor and remember the past while looking towards the future.

“We all serve together, but to be part of an organization that’s been here this long, has a long standing tradition and history of serving the community, it’s pretty special to be part of that. It’s it’s a neat neat experience,” said Waco Fire Department Lieutenant Tracy Blackshear

Blackshear is coming up on 14 years with the Waco fire department.

“I got the bug to be a firefighter from my grandfather. So I’ve got a grandfather, he’s a fireman, I’ve got a brother, he’s a fireman, a cousin as far as the kind in our family,” said Blackshear. This is the only thing I can remember I wanted to do was be a fireman.

Blackshear’s family has worked for the Waco Fire Department for generations.

Blackshear says its a blessing to continue his family’s tradition of serving others.

“We’re in the business of meeting people on the worst day of their lives for the first time…we meet a lot of people, come and go, but you share in some pretty hard moments with some people. So if you don’t have a servant’s heart and can care to be empathetic and to share in that with that person, and then at that time, it’s tough to do the job,” said Blackshear.

At Monday’s ceremony Waco city leaders and fire department staff took to the podium to share their remarks on 150 years in the community.

Food was served and there was a time for everyone to connect.

“Great turn out. We got the pipes and drums with honor guard. We got a bounce house. It’s a big family event. It’s a big event for us, so it’s good to have the community out and to share in this with everybody.”

The Waco Fire Department is working on a documentary of the organization’s history and its goal is to share it with the community in the near future.