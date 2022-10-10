WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department responded to a large business fire at the 8000 Block of Imperial Drive. The fire was located near businesses Howmet Fastening Systems, VanTran Transformers, and SSG.

A call came in around 6:43 p.m. from Sun Bright Paper Recycling. The Waco Fire crew arrived on scene within minutes, where they quickly found a large volume fire outside the building and classified the fire with a second alarm.

17 units and 45 fire fighters are on scene, with one fire firefighter transported to the hospital due to heat related injuries.

Waco FD units are fighting off large piles of metal engulfed in flames, recycling materials, and paper products on fire. There are some exterior damages to the building, however, the fire was contained from going inside.

Fire fighters will be there most of the night until it’s put out. The cause of fire is under investigation.

FOX 44 will keep you updated as we learn more.