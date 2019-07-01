Waco I-35 construction project causes more closures

WACO, Texas – Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation are planning to close Dutton Avenue in Waco, between S 5th Street and S 8th Street, for approximately six months.

This comes as part of the ongoing Interstate 35 reconstruction project. The closures started Monday, and will allow crews to upgrade utility lines in the area.

TxDOT says travelers should use the I-35 frontage road as an alternate route. To access Baylor University facilities at S. 8th Street and Dutton Avenue, drivers should use S. 7th Street at M.P. Daniel Esplanade. Access will be maintained for drivers exiting the Baylor University Bookstore parking garage.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation