Waco ISD school board approves budget amendment

WACO, TX- With little over a week away with school starting, school board members had to make big decisions for the future plans for Carver Middle School.

School board members voted unanimously to approve the budget amendment in advance of pending insurance recovery which includes the purchase of two new portables they hope to have ready by for the first day of classes on August 23rd.



the division director of claims administration with the Texas Association of School Boards risk management fund, reviewed and discussed insurance claims for the damages caused by the fire.



As of August 12th, there is no set limit on how much will be covered. They will keep the school board trustees in the loop as they continue the process of filing the claim.

“First send in an fire origin investigator to determine what caused the fire and when he has completed his investigation then we are allowed to send in an estimator and we have hired a building consultant to come in with their team look through the damages take measurements and make an estimate,” says Troy Winslow with Texas Association of School Boards risk management.