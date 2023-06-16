Waco, TX (FOX 44) — Juneteenth marks the day where enslaved Black Americans in Texas were told they were free, two years after the emancipation proclamation was signed.

Waco NAACP President Dr. Peaches Henry says this holiday teaches a number of lessons.

“Power is never conceded. Power has to be taken and we’re going to be celebrating the fact that people were able to recognize that they were indeed free and then they went on and built lives here in Texas,” said Dr. Henry.

Celebrations in Waco will start at 10 tomorrow morning with the Juneteenth parade sponsored by the CenTex African American Chamber of Commerce.

The parade route will go along Washington Ave. and MLK boulevard.

Following the parade is the NAACP celebration at Austin Park on Hood Street.

Dr. henry wants everyone to celebrate but also recognize the significance behind this holiday.

“We have forces across the nation and even across our own state who are attempting to erase American history,” said Dr. Henry. “So the observance of Juneteenth is doubly significant because if we do not keep our history alive through events such as this, we will actually lose it.”

Tables and food trucks will be at Bridge Street Plaza throughout Saturday with the Levitt Amp Summer Concert Series ending the night.

“It’s a time of joy and celebration, so we’re going to come together with different support organizations like the Divine Nine fraternities and sororities, and we will be meeting up, eating, drinking, dancing and having a good time,” said Dr. Henry.

On Monday, Carver Park Baptist Church will hold its gospel fest at ten in the morning.

This Juneteenth is the second year it is being observed as a federal holiday.