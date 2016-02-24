15 arrested on federal drug trafficking and money laundering charges

Fifteen individuals are in custody today charged federally with participating in a methamphetamine distribution and money laundering scheme announced United States Attorney Richard L. Durbin, Jr., and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Joseph M. Arabit, Houston Division.

A federal grand jury indictment, returned in Austin and unsealed today, charges the defendants with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Arrested today include:

 Osiel Bautista, age 29, of Austin, TX, 500 grams or more;

 Luis Loza, age 24, of Austin, 500 grams or more

Alberto Munoz, age 29, an undocumented alien arrested in Austin, 500 grams or more;

 Alex Perez, age 25, an undocumented alien arrested in Austin, 500 grams or more;

 Adan Martinez, age 30, of Austin, 50 grams or more;

 Marty Lopez, age 26, of Alice, TX, 50 grams or more;

 Rickey Lincoln, age 30, of Austin, 50 grams or more;

 Jesus Vallejo, age 30, undocumented alien arrested in Austin, 50 grams or more;

 Eric Manning, age 34, of Waco, 50 grams or more;

 Aaron Bravo, age 39, of Granite Shoals, TX, 50 grams or more; and,

 Samuel Chavez, age 25, undocumented alien arrested in Austin, 50 grams or more.

Four defendants charged in the indictment were already in custody prior to today.

They are:

 Raul Vallejo, age 34, an undocumented alien residing in Austin, 500 grams or more;

 Pedro Gomez, age 21, of Austin, 50 grams or more;

 Eden Gonzalez, age 25, an undocumented alien residing Austin, 50 grams or more; and,

 Antonio Tavera Vera, age 31, an undocumented alien, 50 grams or more.

The indictment also charges Bautista, Loza, Munoz, Raul Vallejo, and Perez with one count of money

laundering.

According to the indictment, since September 2014, the defendants have conspired to distribute

methamphetamine across the Austin area.

During today’s arrests, authorities seized approximately ten kilograms of methamphetamine; approximately

$5,000 U.S. Currency; and, eight firearms including an SKS rifle with four magazines and ammunition.

Previously, authorities have seized approximately ten kilograms of methamphetamine and an estimated

$155,000 in criminally derived assets attributed to these defendants.