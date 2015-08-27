Dept. of Education warns about loan scam

If you have student loans and are thinking about consolidation or lowering your monthly payments, the U.S. Department of Education is warning borrowers of a new loan scam.

They said ads on social media, email and postal mail are trying to lure people into their companies by offering to reduce monthly payments or even cancel loans.

The department said these companies are trying to charge you a fee, when you can do these things yourself for free online.

The department said it can provide free assistance to help you lower or cap your monthly loan payment, consolidate your federal loans, qualify for loan forgiveness and get advice on getting out of default.

They encourage you to spread the word and keep your friends and family from student loan scams.

For more information you can visit studentloans.gov to learn more.