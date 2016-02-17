Fort Hood dependent charged after attempting to crash gate

A military dependent wife is facing multiple charges after attempting to go through a Fort Hood gate without authorization.

The action Tuesday morning triggered the deployment of a barrier designed to stop vehicles from going through the gate.

The woman had a two year old child with her at the time who has since been released to the woman’s husband.

A Fort Hood spokesman says it all started at 5:53 a.m. Tuesday when a military dependent spouse refused a search request at the Clear Creek gate and left the area.

She then attempted to enter through other gates and when was refused returned to the Clear Creek and tried to drive through without authorization, triggering deployment of the barrier, which consists of a large cable which comes quickly up from the ground to grab the vehicle.

The vehicle was stopped and she was taken into custody.

At the time the barrier was deployed, another vehicle not elated to the incident struck the barrier.

Fort Hood officials say the charges she is facing include unlawful entry, disorderly conduct, resisting apprehension and child endangerment..