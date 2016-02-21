Sickle Cell Anemia in need of funding

Sickle Cell Anemia Association is struggling with funding and is in a dire need of your support.

Iris Bradley, 62, is their oldest patient. She is the only living child of her parents. Her sister died at the age of 40 and her brother when he was just one from Sickle Cell disease.

She has struggled with this debilitating disease since birth, and wants to get the word out to educate others. Her daughter, Ryan and the grandchildren have the trait.

Bradley says she does her best at not only functioning, but thriving. She is currently working on finishing her Master’s degree in counseling, and on her book, called, “The Silent Sufferer.” The book should be published by spring.

In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her dog, “Precious”.

However, she says the life is not easy with extreme pain. She says,”The pain has been described as worse than any other cancer pain or other pain out there.”

Bradley is very fond of the Sickle Cell Anemia Association and its director, Gene Carter. She says the association is helping with funding of her illness. Her medication costs $7,000 a month.

The symptoms of this disease is extreme pain in joints, jaundice and lack of oxygen.

He daughter says she is in awe of her mother. She says, “She is the most amazing woman and mother that you can ever have.”

As if battling this illness hasn’t been enough, Bradley also suffered third degree burns over 80% of her body in two fires.