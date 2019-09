Three people were injured when a single-engine plane crashed just before noon near Bryan.

The Department of Public Safety reports the Cessna P210 went down near Jack Rabbit Lane just north of Old San Antonio Road north of Bryan and just barely inside Robertson County.

Three occupants of the plane were taken to St Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan, their condition not known.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office has secured the crash site.

Federal investigators have been sent to the scene.