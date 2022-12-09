Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 17-year-old from Irving has been arrested in south Waco and is being held on a charge of smuggling of persons.

Bertin Lopez-Jimenez was booked into the McLennan County Jail Thursday following his arrest.

Waco Police Department spokesman Bryton Johnson said that about 9:30 a.m. Thursday members of the Waco PD Street Crimes unit were sent to a south Waco area to investigate reported suspicious activity.

Officers observed a vehicle with a fictitious license plate leaving the area and conducted a traffic stop.

With the help of a K-9 officer discovered that four persons were apparently being smuggled across the country after having been brought across the border illegally.

Officer also recovered $19,500 in cash.

Homeland Security Investigators assisted with this investigation and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents took custody of the four passengers.