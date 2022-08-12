WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – If you haven’t been able to cross some things off your back to school check-list, the Waco Police Department has you covered this Saturday at the back to school bash.

The free event will be at the Extraco Event Center from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will be giving away backpacks full of school supplies.

There will also be raffles and vouchers for school uniforms, shoes, barbershops and salon visits, as well as live entertainment, and refreshments.

This year, the Waco Police Department is also partnering with Ascension Providence and their medical mission at home to provide family medical care.

Medical services such as child immunizations, mammograms, lung cancer screenings, and school physicals will be available for free.