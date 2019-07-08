Waco Reacts To World Cup Win

WACO, Texas. Today fans across the country gathered at local pubs as the U.S Women’s faced the Netherlands.

Here in Waco, the excitement was no different.

Crowds cheered “Team USA!”

Before the game, fans said they had strong confidence in the team.

“They’ve been successful so far and they’re expected to win the next game to,” says fan, Jon Schroeder.

Another fan said he loved the way the team played.

“I think the U-S Showed up, played skillfully. Played tackfully. I think they were playing to win,” says fan, Francisco Villa.

The U.S have been one of the most successful teams in the Womens World Cup. Today’s victory, bringing the team to a total of four World Cup championships

“Amazing. I don’t even have words, its crazy right now. To achieve, even just getting to another final is so difficult, ” says the team’s forward, Megan Rapinoe.

On July 10th, New York City will hold a ticker-tape parade to celebrate the team’s win.