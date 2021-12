(WTRF) — According to users online and multiple reports on UpdownRadar, the Walgreens website is experiencing some outages and slow load times.

According to some users, the Walgreens COVID-19 testing web portion is down, and users were saying they had been trying to book a test for over two hours.

Is @Walgreens covid testing website down?? Been trying to book a test for the last 2 hours #Walgreens #CovidTesting — Josue Pena (@rolypp) December 27, 2021

Users were also saying they were put into a virtual waiting room to find a COVID-19 testing site.

@Walgreens hey there, I think you should throw some money at your app. Trying to find a COVID testing site; your website puts me in a ‘virtual waiting room’ (seriously?), so I download your app and it can’t even process basic requests…. pic.twitter.com/IIcxda6ScS — Greg Watson (@gswatsondesign) December 27, 2021

Another user said the website crashed due to the demand for at-home tests.