Walmart, Sam’s Club tightening opioid prescription policies

Some big box retailers are taking more steps to battle the nation’s opioid crisis.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will provide no more than a seven-day supply of the medications to some customers.

The retailers say they will begin imposing the time limit within the next two months.

There will also be a mandate medications top out at 50 morphine milligrams per day.

National pharmacy retailers have increasingly been proactive in addressing the wave of opioid addiction hitting communities across the U.S.

