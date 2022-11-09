DALLAS (KDAF) — How many chicken sandwiches could a lottery winner buy if say, the average chicken sandy costs around $5? The answer is, generally speaking anyway, a lot.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from the Monday night drawing was sold near San Antonio, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Kermit! #TexasLottery#Texas.”

The ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers from the Nov. 7 drawing to notch the $25K win; the numbers were 11, 18, 24, 27, and 29.

It was sold at Stripes No. 5001 on East Highway 302 in the city of Kermit; the ticket was a Quick Pick.