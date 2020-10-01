Watch: All 12 Playbook: Big 12 teams look for strong showing in week 3 to send message to country

All 12 Playbook streams every Thursday at 3:30/2:30c. The stream will start soon.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This week’s All 12 Playbook features a wrap-up of the conference opening weekend and look ahead to the second week of league play.

Two of the games featured remarkable comebacks last week, with Texas rallying on the road to beat Texas Tech in overtime, and Kansas State staging the greatest comeback in school history, coming from 21 points down to beat Oklahoma in Norman.

Roger Wallace in Austin covers the Longhorns and he will be checking in during the show.

We’ll talk live with Pete Francis in Topeka on K-State’s big win.

You’ll also get a report from Dylan Buckingham on Oklahoma State’s 2-0 start to the season, plus Matt Roberts reports on Baylor finally getting their season started with a win over Kansas.

