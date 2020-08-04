WATCH: Gov. Greg Abbott to receive briefing of new COVID-19 health care facility in McAllen

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Governor Greg Abbott will be visiting the Rio Grande Valley to receive a briefing, along with Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, on the opening of the McAllen Convention Center as a health care facility.

The briefing comes after Abbott announced last week that the Convention Center will be converted into a health care facility to help meet hospital capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor also visited San Antonio on Tuesday morning to give an update on the state’s supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) 

During the briefing, Abbott explained that the state has already made steps to get schools the protection they need so school can begin as scheduled.

As of Tuesday, there are a total of 35,243 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley. There are 965 reported deaths related to COVID-19 and 18,118 recoveries.

