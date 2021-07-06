Watch: Lit firework tossed into convertible at red light

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dashcam video captured someone throwing a lit firework into a car stopped at a Nashville intersection on the night of July 4.

Kathy Kirby said that a car pulled up next to her son’s convertible as he was stopped at the traffic light. Someone in that car then tossed a large, lit firework into the open convertible, striking her son in the back of the head, Kirby explained.

“He quickly reached back and picked it up to try and toss it away,” Kirby said. “It burned him and he dropped it.”

She added, “It blew up then, first a small explosion and then a large very loud one.”

A friend driving behind him captured the incident on dash camera video.

The driver, Colin Kirby, said the firework bounced after it hit him in the head and exploded on the convertible’s top, which was closed. He pulled over and called 911.

The top of the BMW has extensive damage, which will cost thousands of dollars to repair.

Colin Kirby’s fingers were slightly burned and he is still having trouble hearing, but he is grateful to be alive.

The car had tinted windows and Colin Kirby could only see the person’s arm. He said he hopes he has enough for police to track down the people responsible.

“I want to see Metro catch them, I want to see them put the driver, and the one that threw it away for sure, and I want them to pay for the damage for my car,” said Colin Kirby.

“I really would like Metro to make an example out of this so people don’t do this. I hate to say throw book at them, I hate to see people’s lives ruined over dumb stuff, but like I said, what if there were kids in the backseat or a whole family’s car right there, it could have killed people,” he said.