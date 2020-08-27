WATCH LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott holds press conference after touring Hurricane Laura damage

News

by: Chelsea Moreno

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE, Texas (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to to visit Orange, Texas Thursday to survey damage after Hurricane Laura swept through parts of far east Texas and Louisiana.

Orange is the state’s easternmost city, which was in the path of where the hurricane made landfall around 1 a.m. as a Category 4 storm.

Gov. Abbott will meet with local officials and hold a press conference at Orange City Hall to give an update on the state’s response and recovery efforts.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Sen. John Cornyn are expected to be there as well.

KXAN will carry the press conference set to begin at 12:30 p.m. live on air and online. Check back here to watch it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Attention: KWKT (Waco, Temple Killeen area) and KYLE (Bryan, College Station area) moved to different frequencies.

If you currently use an antenna to watch TV for free, you may need to re-scan your television set to continue to receive these TV channels.

Cable and satellite viewers are not affected by any of these changes.  For more information, visit fox44news.com or TVAnswers.org

More Don't Miss

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44