WATCH: Tampa police arrest driver after high-speed pursuit across Skyway Bridge, Howard Frankland Bridge

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police officers arrested a man involved in a high-speed pursuit with a white van across Tampa Bay.

According to police, the chase originated from a call on a stolen vehicle.

The driver has bobbed in and out of traffic, leading the chase through multiple counties, over the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, into St. Petersburg, and back into Tampa. At one point, the man rammed through a closed lane on a toll plaza.

Eventually, officers managed to box the driver in on the Veterans Expressway near Independence Parkway. Eagle 8 caught the arrest, showing the driver to be a shirtless man with no shoes.