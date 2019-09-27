Weapons recovered in chase following Lacy Lakeview burglary

Lacy Lakeview police report three people arrested and four AR15 rifles recovered following a reported burglary in progress and pursuit Thursday afternoon.

Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said they got a call to the Meadows Apartments in the 3500 block of Meyers Lane about 2:45 p.m. Thursday on a report of a burglary in progress.

Chief Truehitt said information provided by a witness ended up being instrumental in the suspects being caught and stolen items recovered.

The Chief said the caller reported seeing a man and woman kick the door in on apartment and seeing them haul out a large TV and other items.

The witness got phone pictures of them, the vehicle and the license plate as they drove away.

The pictures were quickly distributed to officers, one of whom spotted the vehicle near Loop 340 and I35.

It was also learned that three AR15’s had been removed from the home, so other agencies were called before an attempt was made to stop the vehicle to minimize any danger.

The driver refused to stop and ended up going south on Highway 77, then turned west on Waco Drive, then turned left into a neighborhood driving around several blocks before the car struck a curb and blew a tire near 5th Street and Columbus.

The man, later identified as Deante Amari Spencer, bailed out and ran.

By that time officers from Waco PD, deputies from the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, constables and DPS troopers had responded to the area.

A deputy chased him down and took him into custody.

Other officers caught up with the women, identified as an Anna Smith and Lexxus Ray Hernandez.

Four AR 15 rifles were recovered, three from the burglary and one that had apparently already been in the car.

All were taken to the McLennan County Jail.

Deante Amari Spencer and Lexxus Ray Hernandez were charged with burglary of a habitation, engaging in organized criminal activity and evading arrest.

Anna Smith was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.