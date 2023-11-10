Baylor is heading to Manhattan, Kansas this upcoming weekend and we are looking at temperatures sitting in the upper 50s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies during the duration of the game. As the game progresses on and during the fourth quarter the temperatures will dip into the mid to low 50s. You are going to want to bring a sweatshirt or a heavier jacket for the elderly because there will be some wind gusts that will make it feel colder than the temperature says. Go Baylor!