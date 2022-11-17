Temperatures will remain below normal for much of the weekend, thanks to another strong cold front and brisk north winds set to arrive on Friday.

There may even be a few snow flurries or spotty very light snow showers around Friday night through mid-morning Saturday across far northern Central TX. Outside of a dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces in well west of I-35, no accumulation or travel impacts expected otherwise.

Mornings will be chilly in the 20s and 30s, then some 40s return Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Highs will be in the 40s and lower 50s through Monday, before warming to between 55 and 65 degrees heading toward the heavy travel days just before Thanksgiving.

Increasing rain chances arrive during the early week period, before shifting to east of I-35 Wednesday for the heavy travel day. Any rainfall is expected to be scattered and light. No severe weather is expected.