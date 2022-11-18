Cool weather will continue this weekend with highs in the 40s on Saturday and the 40s/50s on Sunday.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun for North Texas and a mix of clouds and rain for Central Texas. Below freezing temperatures are expected for most of the region on Sunday morning.

Thanksgiving week will feature a slight warm up with intermittent chances for rain. The best chance of rain will occur across Central Texas on Monday.

Otherwise, slightly warmer temperatures in the 50s and 60s are expected mid to late week, with additional chances for rain potentially returning Thanksgiving Day.