A cold front will bring widespread rain chances to the region on Saturday. The heaviest rainfall totals are expected to be north of the I-20 corridor with lesser amounts across Central Texas. Thunderstorms will exit Central and East Texas on Sunday. Skies will gradually clear with noticeably cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday.
