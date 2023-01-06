A cold front will move into the area on Saturday morning with some patchy fog and light rain possible across our area. Thunderstorms are possible along the front later Saturday afternoon mainly east of I-35 in Central Texas. We cannot rule out a couple of strong storms with small hail and gusty winds. It will be slightly cooler and drier following the front’s passage, but temperatures will still be near or above normal. Highs in the upper 60s Saturday and lower 60s on Sunday.