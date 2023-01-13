Unseasonably warm temperatures return to North and Central Texas this weekend. Elevated grass fire conditions will develop west of US-281 on Saturday afternoon, where the driest and warmest conditions are expected. Avoid outdoor activities that could produce fire starts. By the end of the weekend, temperatures will climb into the mid 60s to lower 70s.
