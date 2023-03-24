Saturday looks beautiful with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Sunday will start off with highs in the 70s and low chances for rain showers across the Brazos Valley. After a cold front moves through Sunday into Monday, a warm up is expected across the region mid-late next week with highs in the upper 70s and 80s by Thursday. Greater storm chances return by Thursday next week as another upper-level system approaches the region. Have a nice weekend!