A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for portions of the viewing area through Friday night until 8 PM (with the exception of San Saba, through 10 PM tonight).

Any severe storm will be capable of damaging wind gusts up to 70 MPH and scattered hail up to 2 inches. The tornado threat remains low at this time, though a couple tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Make sure to stay weather aware today and have multiple ways to receive warnings!

A mild weekend is in store for North and Central Texas, with highs only in the 70s and 80s. Cloudy skies will persist over the weekend. Through most of next week, expect a slight warm up, with highs back in the 80s region-wide. Low chances for showers and storms will be possible each day.