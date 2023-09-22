Scattered to numerous, showers and storms will develop across eastern North Texas this morning, then linger across the far eastern areas this afternoon. A few storms could be strong to severe, as well as contain locally heavy rainfall that may produce localized minor flooding. It’ll be breezy and away from the more widespread rainfall with highs well into the 90s, while rain- cooled areas will struggle to make it out of the 80s this afternoon. Stay weather aware today and check your latest forecast before heading out to school or work.