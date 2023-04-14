A cold front will bring increased rain chances east of I-35 on Saturday. A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across East Texas Saturday afternoon. Dry, breezy conditions will lead to elevated fire weather concerns west of Highway 281 Saturday afternoon.

After a cooler start to the week on Sunday, temperatures will gradually start to climb into the 80s by midweek. Dry, breezy conditions will lead to elevated fire weather concerns primarily west of I-35 both Sunday and Monday afternoon. Rain chances return to the forecast Tuesday through Thursday as an unsettled weather pattern brings the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms.