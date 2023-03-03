Plenty of sunshine returns on Saturday with highs reaching the upper 60s to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Wind speeds increase on Sunday which will pose a threat for grass-fires due to the combination of low humidity, warm temperatures, and breezy winds.

A warm-up will occur late this weekend through early next week, followed by another cold front. The front, along with an upper level disturbance, will bring a chance of rain for the midweek period, followed by cooler weather for the second half of the week.