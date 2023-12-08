Isolated storms are possible across eastern North Texas this evening. There is a low chance for a strong to marginally severe storm capable of producing hail. Most of this activity will remain north of the area. A strong cold front will arrive on Saturday, with clear skies, breezy winds, and cooler conditions expected behind the front. A few storms will be possible during the afternoon in East/Southeast Texas. We can’t rule out a strong storm with small hail and gust winds, but any severe threat should remain to our south and east.