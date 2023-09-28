Friday Night Forecast will be a hot one with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Will be dry so the temperature will feel the same as it is stated as. Make sure you drink plenty of water and stay hydrated.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Chapman Bail Bonds Game Of The Week
C & C Collision's Play Of The Week
Richard Karr's Player You Can Count On
Smelscer's Plumbing Band of the Week
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now