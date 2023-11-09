The time has come for the last Friday Night Football Fever Forecast and it’s going to be cold, cloudy, and soggy one. We are going to have temperatures sitting in the mid 50s around kickoff with clouds present for the entire night and will be dry for the most part. Then as the night goes on those temperatures are going to dip into the low 50s for the rest of the night. If you are going out for some football you are going to need a jacket.