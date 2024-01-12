An arctic blast arrives on Saturday with dangerously cold temperatures late this weekend through mid-next week. Temperatures will remain below freezing Saturday night through Wednesday morning for nearly all of North and Central Texas. Now is the time to complete freeze preparations. Make sure to protect exposed and vulnerable pipes by covering or wrapping them. During the cold weather, drip any indoor sinks. Now is a good time to locate your water shut-off valve in case you have to turn off the water to your residence or business. During the cold, don’t forget to protect and check on people and pets, too!