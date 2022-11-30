Warmer weather will return on Friday although we’ll have some clouds around through the first half of the day. Temperatures will again climb to nearly 80 degrees west of I-35. A cold front will move through Friday night with temperatures falling back into the 50s for Saturday. Clouds and some low rain chances will linger around Sunday into Monday across the region.
