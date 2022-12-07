A cold front will arrive late Thursday, bringing with it showers and isolated storms. The rain will end early Friday. Although some cooler air will filter into North Texas, unseasonably mild weather will prevail across Central Texas. After a brief break from rain chances on Friday, rain and isolated storms will return on Saturday. This round of precipitation will end Sunday morning, after which there will be some partial clearing.
