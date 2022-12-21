Please only post the 9PM weather.

A strong cold front will blast through the region Thursday morning, leaving behind strong, gusty winds and sharply dropping temperatures. The front should exit the region around noon. With these wind speeds, make sure to secure any outdoor items and Christmas decorations. A prolonged period of subfreezing temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills will begin Thursday afternoon and continue into the Christmas weekend. These temperatures will damage exposed outdoor pipes. Make sure to follow the cold weather precautions and limit time spent outdoors. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect Thursday at 6 AM and will go until noon Friday with feels like temperatures as cold as -2. Highs will slowly warm over the weekend.