Expect continued cold temperatures on Friday and Saturday with highs in the 20s and 30s. Many locations will stay below freezing. Christmas Day will start off in the teens and 20s for lows and wind chills will be in the low teens, before warming up into the 40s and 50s for a mild Christmas Afternoon. Skies will be mostly clear with winds around 10 mph or less.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now