Over this weekend, expect temperatures to start off with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s and 60s. Elevated fire weather concerns will be present west of I-35 on Saturday afternoon, where the driest and warmest conditions are located. Avoid outdoor activities that could produce fire starts. At the end of the weekend, cloud cover will increase and temperatures will rise to lows in the 40s and highs back in the 60s and 70s.