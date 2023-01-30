A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 12 PM Wednesday. Slick spots on bridges and overpasses will continue with better chance of slick spots on untreated surface roads. Early Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning will feature the worst conditions of the week with dangerous travel expected. Widespread icing on bridges and overpasses as well as surface streets is expected. There is a low chance of some downed power-lines and tree damage due to ice.
