Travel should be avoided if possible now through early Thursday due to ice packed and slick roadways. Stay home! If you have to be out on the roads over the next couple of days, make sure to slow down, watch for ice/black ice, and to give yourself plenty of time for driving.

Travel conditions will continue to be hazardous Wednesday night and Thursday with more sleet and freezing rain expected. Temperatures will slowly climb above freezing in Central Texas Wednesday night and Thursday morning across most of North Texas allowing for melting of ice. However, slushy roads will persist well after temperatures get above freezing.