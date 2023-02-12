Monday will feature warming temperatures in the mid 60s, with increasing cloud cover through the morning and into the afternoon ahead of the next rain maker.

Rain chances increase early Tuesday morning with a few isolated storms possible. Rainfall totals will be around half an inch or less. Tuesday will be windy and much warmer.

A cold front on Wednesday will bring the potential for strong to severe storms, mainly in northeast Texas in the afternoon and evening. After Wednesday’s front moves in, afternoon highs fall back into the 50s through the weekend.