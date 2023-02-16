Quiet weather is expected this weekend as temperatures gradually warm back up. Afternoon highs will return to the 70s on Sunday with many locations reaching into the upper 70s/low 80s on Monday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will stick around for much of the weekend, with breezy southerly to southwesterly winds. Low rain chances return by Tuesday.
