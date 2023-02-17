Pleasant weather is expected this weekend. Saturday will be cool with partial sunshine, but more sunshine and warmer temperatures return Sunday. Next week will start warm with highs near 80 for just about everyone Monday and Tuesday. Our next chance of rain returns Tuesday night and Wednesday with cooler temperatures expected at the end of the week.
